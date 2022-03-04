When I first heard that our former, unlamented education secretary had been awarded a knighthood, I honestly thought that somebody was pulling my leg. Surely even this useless prime minister could not be so stupid as to so honour a man whose incompetence made Boris Johnson’s cabinet of dolts and charlatans look effective?

Then the penny dropped. Courtesy of his former role as chief whip and master of the dark arts, Gavin Williamson knows where the Tory bodies are buried. Even this useless minister had his value, if only in helping to save his master’s political skin.

Yet again we see the values at work in this government. Johnson’s political survival comes before the country every time.