Monday 22 November 2021 16:22
Prime Minister Boris Johnson might now recognise that his time is up

Boris Johnson’s social care changes are being sold as a fair proposal, since everyone is being treated the same, in terms of cost to them. As someone who lived through it, this is the same argument deployed by the Thatcher government to defend the poll tax. Technically true, socially irrelevant. I wonder if, deep down, prime ministers recognise the moment their fate is sealed?

Christopher Hart

Flitwick

