Social care changes will be remembered as Boris Johnson’s ‘poll tax’ moment
Boris Johnson’s social care changes are being sold as a fair proposal, since everyone is being treated the same, in terms of cost to them. As someone who lived through it, this is the same argument deployed by the Thatcher government to defend the poll tax. Technically true, socially irrelevant. I wonder if, deep down, prime ministers recognise the moment their fate is sealed?
Christopher Hart
Flitwick
