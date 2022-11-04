It’s obvious that no experience or empathy is necessary to become a minister. Ms Patel is the prime example, and Matt Hancock is no exception.

He obviously feels abandoned by Mr Sunak in the latest reshuffled government. Therefore, he is planning to make some hay while his sun still shines. His future employment is surely tenuous. Who would consider employing a man who blindly followed and vouched for a nincompoop such as Boris Johnson? Although the pinnacle of his stupidity was breaking lockdown rules to have an affair with an employee, this is compounded when he spent millions buying shipping services from a company who had no ships. ITV encouraged him to join I’m a Celebrity….. with an eye-watering lure of £400,000. Mr Hancock must have thought his Christmases had come all at once.

For someone who has operated for so long way above his competence level and faced an unknown financial and political future, this offer must have been a godsend. His constituents have been badly let down by their MP but have done little, to date, to show their anger. Surely he must be de-selected and a by-election held? But why should he care? He is financially secure for a few years and there are organisations that have a very low threshold of integrity who will employ him, I’m sure.