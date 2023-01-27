Sunak is either naive or just not telling the truth
Despite being asked repeatedly if he knew about Nadhim Zahawi’s issues with HMRC before he appointed him, all Rishi Sunak could say was that Zahawi’s tax affairs were not raised when he appointed him chairman in October. Which is not a denial that he knew.
Given that it was published in the press months before he is either not telling the truth or he is blissfully unaware and naive of events around him. It beggars belief he would not have been told of such a damning revelation.
Geoff Forward
