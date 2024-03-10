Jump to content

Theresa May was in the wrong place at the wrong time

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 10 March 2024 16:46
‘Had she been prime minister during the Covid pandemic, I have no doubt she would have been a calm, sensible and efficient leader’

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Theresa May was unfortunate in the timing of her premiership. She was unable to persuade her fractured party to accept the soft Brexit she negotiated.

However, had she been prime minister during the Covid pandemic, I have no doubt she would have been a calm, sensible and efficient leader – and there certainly would have been no wild parties in Downing Street.

Jo Haythornthwaite

