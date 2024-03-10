Theresa May was unfortunate in the timing of her premiership. She was unable to persuade her fractured party to accept the soft Brexit she negotiated.
However, had she been prime minister during the Covid pandemic, I have no doubt she would have been a calm, sensible and efficient leader – and there certainly would have been no wild parties in Downing Street.
Jo Haythornthwaite
