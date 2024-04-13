Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

We need to combat TikTok misinformation – but our MPs aren’t the ones to do it

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.

Saturday 13 April 2024 18:16 BST
Are we really buying it that teenagers are going to listen to government ministers?
Are we really buying it that teenagers are going to listen to government ministers?

This week, a cross-party committee urged ministers to develop a TikTok strategy to combat dangerous misinformation consumed by young people online.

As someone who speaks to teenagers on a daily basis, I fully support tackling the masses of flippant, misleading and downright dangerous news plaguing social media.

But are we really buying it that teenagers are going to listen to government ministers?

