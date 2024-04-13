This week, a cross-party committee urged ministers to develop a TikTok strategy to combat dangerous misinformation consumed by young people online.
As someone who speaks to teenagers on a daily basis, I fully support tackling the masses of flippant, misleading and downright dangerous news plaguing social media.
But are we really buying it that teenagers are going to listen to government ministers?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies