The Tory approach to welfare has left many at the bottom of the ladder

Sunak’s approach to tackling what he calls “sicknote culture” reveals the Tories yet again scapegoating individuals while dismissing social conditions as a contributory cause.

People who are poor are more likely to suffer from ill health due to factors such as poor diet, aggravated by the cost of living crisis and inadequate housing. We need a government that acts to alleviate poverty so that people are able to climb up the ladder to a better life. Helping them to help themselves is more likely to reduce the burden on the state in the long run.