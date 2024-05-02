Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

The Tory approach to welfare has left many at the bottom of the ladder

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 02 May 2024 16:27 BST
Comments
The Tories are yet again scapegoating individuals while dismissing social conditions
The Tories are yet again scapegoating individuals while dismissing social conditions (Getty Images)

The Tory approach to welfare has left many at the bottom of the ladder

Sunak’s approach to tackling what he calls “sicknote culture” reveals the Tories yet again scapegoating individuals while dismissing social conditions as a contributory cause.

People who are poor are more likely to suffer from ill health due to factors such as poor diet, aggravated by the cost of living crisis and inadequate housing. We need a government that acts to alleviate poverty so that people are able to climb up the ladder to a better life. Helping them to help themselves is more likely to reduce the burden on the state in the long run.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in