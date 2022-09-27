The vast chasm between the Kwarteng income tax cuts for the worst and best-off workers needs constant reiteration. For minimum wage full-timers – about £1.50 a week. For highest rate payers – £870. Nearly 600 times as much. And a lucky footballer on £250k per week? A mind-boggling £2.36 MILLION a year. This insane and immoral gift to each already ultra-rich individual would pay for 68 nurses.

Alan Kirby

Cornwall