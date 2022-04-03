Maya Forstater and others want to exclude trans women from women’s toilets. Would they welcome trans men?

I suspect that the presence of bearded, gruff-voiced blokes might worry them. Or perhaps they think all trans people should use the men’s toilets?

I know from personal experience that a row of men at a urinal can find it very disconcerting when they see a woman in the mirror. And the real threat to a trans woman’s safety in those circumstances is surely greater than the imagined threat of a non-trans man abusing equality legislation to gain entrance to women’s spaces.