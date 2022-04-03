Excluding trans women who don’t ‘pass’ from women’s toilets is cruel

Sunday 03 April 2022 15:19
They want to exclude those trans women who don’t pass as women, and will never know or care about those who do

Maya Forstater and others want to exclude trans women from women’s toilets. Would they welcome trans men?

I suspect that the presence of bearded, gruff-voiced blokes might worry them. Or perhaps they think all trans people should use the men’s toilets?

I know from personal experience that a row of men at a urinal can find it very disconcerting when they see a woman in the mirror. And the real threat to a trans woman’s safety in those circumstances is surely greater than the imagined threat of a non-trans man abusing equality legislation to gain entrance to women’s spaces.

