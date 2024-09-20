Is this how Tupperware’s fate was sealed?

So, no more Tupperware, then – another childhood familiar that’s gone the same way as Blockbuster video stores and high-street bookshops, which were once very successful before the world moved on (“Tupperware bankruptcy filing sparks hilarious reactions: ‘Mom just fell to her knees’”, Thursday 19 September).

There are still a few pieces of Tupperware in the cupboard, but they’re not often used, what with reliable refrigeration and the almost instant availability of most foods.

But the other, seemingly unmentioned reason for Tupperware’s demise was its quality. As a well-made product that remains usable, it doesn’t need to be replaced. As planned obsolescence becomes so common, very few other products will last the same distance as Tupperware.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Making plans for Nigel

I read with interest the article about Nigel Farage giving up ownership of Reform UK, just before the party’s national conference this weekend (“Can Reform UK show that it’s more than a one-man band?”, Thursday 19 September).

While I don’t think much of the party, I think even less of the man. It seems to me his only interest is self-aggrandisement, and making money far beyond his ability or worth.

Farage has never seen himself as serving the country, or the people. It is only a pity he wouldn’t remove himself from public life and keep his opinions to himself.

Lisbeth Robertson

Address supplied

Still sick of the Conservatives…

Robert Jenrick says that we won’t be able to “build the higher-growth, lower-tax economy we desperately need” until we fix the growing welfare bill. Has he forgotten that the number of people on disability benefits rocketed under Rishi Sunak? (“Britain is ‘sick man of Europe’ – new report into health of the nation”, Tuesday 17 September).

How can people get fit for work if they are stuck on out-of-control NHS waiting lists? Lists that soared under the Conservatives, thanks to Tory cuts and his party doing nothing about staff disputes or junior doctor strikes?

It simply proves that, far from being a moderniser, Jenrick is the voice of the right-wing of the Conservative Party. Like his old government, he looks after the richest 10 per cent, and only speaks up for the rest when it suits him.

Geoffrey Brooking

Havant

The other butterfly effect

While a decline in butterfly numbers is concerning, it is disappointing that the finger of blame has been pointed at the use of pesticides (“Warning of ‘butterfly emergency’ as survey finds record-low number of insects”, Wednesday 18 September).

As the Butterfly Conservation charity says, there are many factors at play that impact and contribute to any reduction of species, including extreme weather such as the floods, droughts and record temperatures we have witnessed over the past few years.

The UK has some of the most stringent pesticide regulations in the world which control any potential impact or risks, and farmers take a very responsible approach when using them.

The Butterfly Conservation’s own report in 2022 made no mention of pesticides and last year’s report showed the number of butterflies in the UK had actually risen to its highest level since 2019. More research and data is clearly needed to establish the cause behind this latest decline.

Richard Bramley

NFU environment forum chair

Where’s the justice?

I was sickened to read about the six-month suspended prison sentence handed out to disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards (“Attorney general under pressure to appeal against ‘lenient’ sentence for ex-BBC presenter”, Wednesday 18 September).

Likewise, Alex Williams, the paedophile who sent the images to Edwards, was convicted of seven offences, but only received a 12-month suspended sentence!

What is wrong with the court system in this country and the disparity in jail terms being handed out? Where on earth is the justice for abused young children?

Letitia Reid

Alcester

Pressing ahead

I was interested to read Alan Rusbridger’s piece on the Jewish Chronicle (“Why a scandal at the Jewish Chronicle also goes to the top of the BBC”, Thursday 19 September). It reminded me how little we hear about how toothless the press regulator has been.

If any other regulator had failed in its duty in such a way, it would be hauled across the various coals – but in the case of Ipso? Nada.

Name and address withheld

What a Gray payday!

Why do some reports imply that if Sue Gray had a lower salary, then pensioners might still have winter fuel payments? (“Keir Starmer accused of handing ‘gold-plated pension’ to Sue Gray as pensioners brace for winter fuel cut”, Thursday 19 September).

The Labour Party is footing her salary – which means that more tax is being taken by the Treasury, which helps to pay for next year’s pension increase.

John Bailey

Preston