As if our world couldn’t get any more dystopian, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns us that the cold hard facts in the latest report from the IPCC mean we are on “code red for humanity”. If we do not bring carbon emissions under control, we stand on the brink of global heating so extreme that society as we know it is at risk of complete collapse.

But it seems that the UK government failed to get the apocalyptic memo. The release of Jet Zero – its latest aviation strategy – completely ignores the advice of its own climate experts, the Climate Change Commission.

The CCC has told the government that emissions must be brought down urgently – by limiting demand and preventing further airport expansion. But the government has chosen to put all its eggs in the basket of unproven and quite frankly fantastical future technologies that could take decades to become usable at scale.