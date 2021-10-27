I’m afraid Daisy Cooper, Lib Dem health spokesperson, is wrong when she says: “The public will not forgive this government if this delay in meaningful action results in harsher action down the line”.

163,515 death certificates in UK have already recorded Covid as the cause of death. There are currently more new Covid infections being registered every day in the UK than in France, Germany, Italy and Spain combined. This government has just been shown to have wasted £37bn on a pathetically ineffective test and trace programme.

We have the most catastrophically incompetent UK government in living memory. Yet it remains ahead in the polls.