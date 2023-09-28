The government’s failure to increase our offshore windfarms last month seemed a matter of incompetence. Now that the government is supporting the Rosebank oilfield with a £4 billion tax break, it seems more like a conspiracy.

The future of our children depends on reducing our use of fossil fuels. But that is where the government puts its money, even though renewables will clearly be a more rational investment. What hold has Big Oil over our government?

John Bond