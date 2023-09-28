Jump to content

What hold does Big Oil have over our government?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 28 September 2023 14:54
The future of our children depends on reducing our use of fossil fuels

The future of our children depends on reducing our use of fossil fuels

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The government’s failure to increase our offshore windfarms last month seemed a matter of incompetence. Now that the government is supporting the Rosebank oilfield with a £4 billion tax break, it seems more like a conspiracy.

The future of our children depends on reducing our use of fossil fuels. But that is where the government puts its money, even though renewables will clearly be a more rational investment. What hold has Big Oil over our government?

John Bond

