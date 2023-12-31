Jump to content

Liz Truss proves the UK honours system is broken

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 31 December 2023 16:43
The resignation honours list of the former PM proves overhaul of the system is long overdue

The overhaul of the UK honours system is long overdue; not least in the anachronistic and insensitive titles of awards that hark back to our distant imperial past. It is to be hoped that this process will be hastened following the ill-judged and unworthy accolades doled out by our ex-prime minister, Liz Truss.

John Rentoul is right in suggesting that a person of sober judgement would have merely suggested “an OBE or two and left it at that”, but we should have known that a person who trashed the economy in such a devastating way, would be devoid of such judgement. He who succeeded her in office would have demonstrated greater judgement and leadership had he denied her this outdated privilege.

Graham Powell

