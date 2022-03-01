Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Priti Patel and. Liz Truss, among other European leaders, are shedding crocodile tears over the loss of life in Ukraine.

Undoubtedly, we are all emotionally distraught when faced with the loss of innocent lives. This is a logical outpouring of anguish, loss, grief, uncertainty, anxiety and pain.

However, where were they when the US and its allies invaded and occupied Iraq, causing the death of over a million Iraqis and the displacement of millions more?