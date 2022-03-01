All victims of conflict and brutality are not treated equally
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Priti Patel and. Liz Truss, among other European leaders, are shedding crocodile tears over the loss of life in Ukraine.
Undoubtedly, we are all emotionally distraught when faced with the loss of innocent lives. This is a logical outpouring of anguish, loss, grief, uncertainty, anxiety and pain.
However, where were they when the US and its allies invaded and occupied Iraq, causing the death of over a million Iraqis and the displacement of millions more?
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies