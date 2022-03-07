Wow! The Home Office has granted 50 visas to refugees from Ukraine, and these only under a limited set of qualifying criteria. This is utterly shameful, and does nothing to reflect well on ambitions to be “Global Britain”. The people fleeing Ukraine for their lives need help, not a set of hoops to jump through. I am embarrassed to be represented by such a narrow-minded government which plumbs this new depth of inhumanity, coming on top of the still unresolved Windrush scandal and the continuing resistance on principle to asylum seekers trying to cross the Channel.

Charles Wood

Birmingham