I stand with Ukraine – but also with Syria, Yemen and Somalia

Sunday 06 March 2022 17:09
Again today my inbox was filled with “charitable” invitations to classical concerts, theatre performances, poetry readings, street collections, you name it – all ending with words along the lines of: “We stand with the people of Ukraine, do you?”

I am Dutch, I was just seven years old when the Second World War started, and I can tell you a thing or two about what it feels like. Of course I stand with the people of Ukraine, how could I not?

But tell me, when I stand with victims of war in Syria, Yemen, Somalia and more, why do I so often weep for them alone?

