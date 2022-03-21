The ‘instinct’ for freedom may well be the same in Britain as it is in the Ukraine but Boris Johnson’s should not conflate that with our Brexit decision. His twisted version, spelt out in Blackpool over the weekend, has more to do with him playing to the most base nativist instincts of his party’s right wing than upholding any noble principle.

His remarks offensive to almost half of the population who chose to vote remain, including a majority in two of the United Kingdom’s home nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland. They also insult our European neighbours, many of whom, like Ukraine, but also the likes of Poland, Finland and the Baltic States, have history defined by their struggle against dominant states and are now, or seek to be, members of the EU in order strengthen not weaken their freedom and democracy.

Paul Dolan