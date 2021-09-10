How can it be fair or decent to take £20 a week away from those who need it?
It seems to me that cutting the £20 weekly uplift for those on universal credit, and not taxing it from those who can afford it, is a failure of society.
Yes, society does exist. We all need each other and the “other” should not be living on the edge of destitution.
How can that be fair or decent or help us to build for a better future?
