Reports of a rise in Covid-19 cases and drop in tests contradict the government’s suggestions that the pandemic is effectively over for the fully vaccinated.

These hubristic assertions give a false sense of security to the vulnerable whose two Pfizer jabs will reportedly start to lose effect from July, six months after their second jab.

The government must address increasing concerns by giving boosters in time, or at the very least, a definitive statement backed by Pfizer or the regulator, confirming that they remain fully vaccinated beyond six months for a period not expiring before they receive boosters.