I am absolutely horrified about the destruction and deaths in Ukraine. However, I am even more horrified about the name-calling President Biden has sunk to and some of the noises coming from some of our leaders of the so-called “free world”.

Quite clearly, Ukraine and Russia are caught up in a historical issue which must be resolved – and could have been resolved years ago; if only America had not egged on and pushed for Nato membership. Putin was clear about this in Munich in 2008. President Zelensky is being fetishised by the west and pushes openly and unashamedly for WW3 and a possible nuclear option. This is unforgivable. I see nothing heroic in having your country destroyed. Principles only make sense if you can afford them.

The only way forward for Mr Zelensky is to have the will to sit down and negotiate and to have the courage to compromise, seeing that he is in a very weak position. And whether or not Mr Zelensky likes this, he has no option other than to come to an agreement with Russia that serves his country long-term. Every day lost brings more destruction and more deaths. For what gain? More destruction and more deaths and the daily glamour in our press for heroic deeds? The daily and endless fear-mongering of chemical weapons, possibly being used by Russia – and the eventual use of nuclear weapons? It’s simply unforgivable.