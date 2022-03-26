Zelensky should not come to an agreement with Russia. The European parliament should invite them into the EU by passing a resolution, as the rest of the world are just watching a country being destroyed...

Save humanity: civilian lives are at stake and kids’ hospitals are the targets. Meanwhile, so-called powers are playing diplomatic games and are just mincing words and issuing statements that are of no help.

The European Union must pass a resolution to include Ukraine into the union, thus saving civilian lives.