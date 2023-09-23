The Lib Dems are doing themselves no favours by sidestepping Brexit

The Liberal Democrats kick off the autumn party conference season in Bournemouth this weekend with apparent reason for optimism. So far in this parliament the party has claimed a Tory scalp in four parliamentary by-elections, its best record since the 1992-7 parliament. In May the party recorded what was probably its best performance in English local elections since it entered into coalition with the Conservatives after the 2010 general election – a step that of course proved electorally disastrous and from which the party has been trying to recover ever since.

Yet a look at the party’s standing in the opinion polls in this parliament raises questions about the progress the party has achieved on the road to recovery. It is currently running on average at 11 per cent – still slightly below the 12 per cent it recorded in 2019. At no point since 2019 has its rating been higher than its tally four years ago. While Labour have soared in the polls, the Liberal Democrats have seemingly failed to profit from the Conservatives’ travails.