ITV’s Love Island is coming to an end after seven weeks of tears, tantrums and breakups. Each series, it is always clear who the favourites are from the beginning of the show, and they’re always heterosexual romantic couples. But the real winners are the people who walk away from Love Island with the tightest friendships, not in a traditional couple.

Islanders may ostensibly join the show to find romantic connections but some find a brotherly or sisterly kind of love instead. No matter how disinterested we become episode after episode, or how monotonous a season has been, there is always a good thing that comes out of it – the friendships. Love Island is really about the strong, platonic relationships that won’t win £50,000, even though they deserve to.

Each series has shown a solid friendship develop, from Chris and Kem’s infectiously funny relationship in series three, to Ovie and Amber’s big brother and little sister vibe in series five.

As each series progressed, so did the friendships of the Islanders. Series two saw the blossoming friendship of Olivia Bowen and Tina Stinnes. Although Tina was not an original Islander like Olivia, as soon as she came in, they hit it off straight away and till this day, are the best of pals. Tina was even a bridesmaid at Olivia’s wedding to fellow Islander Alex.

It’s the same for Maura Higgins and Molly Mae Hague. From series five onwards, the pair have been inseparable. Some may find their relationship odd as Maura once fancied Tommy and tried to take him away from Molly, but Maura and Molly obviously bonded over their shared experiences.

This year, the show had arguably the most loved up couple ever, Kaz and Liberty. With these two, there have been no breakup, no tests and no forced love. Their bond was literally love at first sight. They were the first people to enter the villa and drink champagne before everyone else piled in and as Liberty was leaving in last night’s episode, they were the last to hold onto each other to say goodbye.

“You may not have felt like you found love in Jake, but I found love in you,” Kaz said to Liberty. With just a look and sometimes even a laugh, the pair know exactly what the other is thinking or going to do.

Love Island has portrayed friendship as something that really matters. Friends on Love Island offer each other advice, they cry on each other’s shoulders, they share clothes, and these are perhaps the most intimate moments that keep viewers invested in the show.

While many couples have not stayed together during and after the show, one thing that I hope will always remain the same are the powerful friendships that have been made, regardless of a postcard from Casa Amor or a new bombshell.