I was kicked out of Madison Cawthorn’s primary party. Here’s what I saw beforehand

On Tuesday evening I was asked, firmly but politely, by the Hendersonville police department to leave the premises of a small auto detailer and tire shop.

It wasn’t explicitly mentioned, but it appeared to be at the behest of campaign staffers for the youngest member of Congress. For this was no ordinary auto detailer and tire shop: It was the home of the final (?) flameout of freshman Rep Madison Cawthorn, who had just lost his primary in a stunning night that didn’t even extend, as some analysts might have expected, to a June runoff election thanks to a resounding showing by Mr Cawthorn’s main rival, state Sen Chuck Edwards.

Mr Edwards’s event was still in full swing as Mr Cawthorn’s was turning the lights off. The new GOP nominee was handshaking with exuberant supporters just a few minutes across town at a low-key but well-kept lodge and inn where there was much back-slapping and excited outbursts from Mr Edwards’s fans and volunteers.

But at the scene of Eric Sciffringer’s Auto Detail-turned Madison Cawthorn Headquarters, the desolate parking lot was only occupied by a handful of journalists, one or two Cawthorn campaign staffers, and a contingent of police officers who, while they were joking around and being friendly at first, quickly changed their tune after I snapped a few pictures of the Cawthorn campaign’s sign and the quickly-emptying lot.

“Streets are for vehicles,” one kindly advised me when I walked across the completely-empty road to snap a picture from longer away.

Mr Cawthorn briefly addressed supporters on Tuesday and blamed a “loser’s mentality” among Republican leaders in Congress for their ire against him; unfortunately for him that statement was technically made by one of several losers in the race given that the AP and numerous networks had called the race minutes earlier.

The congressman did make a “polite” and “congenial” concession call to the victor, Mr Edwards told reporters, who added that the 26-year-old had offered his support in November to keep the seat out of Democratic hands. The contrast between the darkened lot and Mr Edwards’s bright hotel convention room, where supporters were happily cheering and jibing about the scandals that had clearly affected Mr Cawthorn’s support in the primary could not be more different.

A number of supporters stayed late into the evening to congratulate Mr Edwards; one who had to depart early was newly-reelected state Representative Jake Johnson, who was overheard before he left joking with another Edwards supporter about a steady leak of sexually explicit images and videos of Mr Cawthorn spearheaded by an anti-Cawthorn super PAC over the past few months.

“I guess it was one video too many,” Mr Johnson said, laughing, to an unidentified Edwards fan, who quipped back: “Who knows what other videos are out there?”

Mr Johnson shuddered.

In the end, the finale of Mr Cawthorn’s campaign mirrored his entire House career: Contempt for journalists, who were not allowed inside the building for the entirety of his watch party Tuesday evening and ushered out when it ended, amid a stunning and sudden desertion of his closest supporters and allies.

Failing even to limit Mr Edwards to a runoff in June, the first-term congressman will now serve out the next six-and-a-half months of his two year House tenure as a lame duck, while a state-level lawmaker previously completely unknown outside of North Carolina just proved to the nation that defeating a Trump-anointed champion is possible, albeit under very specific circumstances.

Mr Trump was another loser of the night, with his favoured candidate in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary unable to claim victory on election night as well. But that wasn’t an issue for Mr Cawthorn, who had nothing but praise for the former president who had kept his endorsement but blamed him for “foolish mistakes” just a day earlier.

”No matter what you are facing, when Donald Trump has your back, he has your back until the end,” he concluded.