Why I’ve given up driving (…and it’s not a new year’s resolution)

When former BBC correspondent Mark Mardell was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he underwent tests to ensure he was not a greater risk behind the wheel. He was declared ‘not unsafe’, but felt compelled to make a painful – and life-changing – decision

Monday 01 January 2024 10:35
'It's not the act of driving I miss, it's the freedom it grants'

‘It’s not the act of driving I miss, it’s the freedom it grants’

(Caterham Cars)

It’s around this time of year that people feel compelled to think of things to give up for the new year. In that regard, I am way ahead of the pack. I have already given up driving.

I’m not forbidden, it’s my choice – and, in the finest tradition of resolutions, it is a pain.

I’ve never exactly been a petrolhead and I have never been in love with cars – I used to say as long as they work, have a good audio system and are preferably red, anything will do.

