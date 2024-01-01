Why I’ve given up driving (…and it’s not a new year’s resolution)
When former BBC correspondent Mark Mardell was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he underwent tests to ensure he was not a greater risk behind the wheel. He was declared ‘not unsafe’, but felt compelled to make a painful – and life-changing – decision
It’s around this time of year that people feel compelled to think of things to give up for the new year. In that regard, I am way ahead of the pack. I have already given up driving.
I’m not forbidden, it’s my choice – and, in the finest tradition of resolutions, it is a pain.
I’ve never exactly been a petrolhead and I have never been in love with cars – I used to say as long as they work, have a good audio system and are preferably red, anything will do.
