Matt Hancock leaves a shameful legacy – he has brought this end upon himself

About time. About time, that is that someone in this delusional government had the decency to quit. I say “decency”, but of course there has never been much decent about the way Matt Hancock has behaved since he became health secretary.

We know rather too much about his private life; more important, we know his manifest failings as a minister. He was wrong to appoint his “close friend” Gina Coladangelo to the board of the Department of Health, a role worth £15,000 to “challenge” him, an absurd situation.

He was wrong to take up shares in his sister’s company, a supplier to the NHS. According to Dominic Cummings, Hancock lied multiple times publicly and privately about the response to the covid pandemic (something Hancock has denied) and he failed to protect lives in the care homes, and lives have been needlessly lost as a result - just as Cummings states. Test and trace, the ventilators crisis, the PPE shortages - all involve him. So the inequalities of the spread of Covid-19, played down by government. So was the 1 per cent pay rise for the nurses (which he should actually have resigned over). So is the absence of any plan for social care.

The former health secretary’s allies say that he oversaw the successful rollout of the vaccines - but in reality responsibility for that was wrenched form him and given to Nadhim Zahawi. So it seems Hancock was, in fact, “hopeless”, just as Boris Johnson discerned. Hancock cannot - and should not - bear all the blame for the fiascos of the past 15 months, but he must also take his share of the blame for one of the highest Covid death rates in the Western world.

Had he hung on much longer he would have shredded public confidence in the government’s advice and guidance on Covid. He was a dreadful hypocrite and promoted some way above his abilities. It is a sobering thought that 20 Tory MPs thought so much of him that they voted for him in the leadership election two years ago, though none appeared to have such a high opinion of his abilities as he did himself.

A certain over-confidence has been his undoing. He is clever, but lacks judgment, or the sort of low cunning that can help you understand how far you can push your luck. He has brought his fate upon himself. His is a shameful legacy.

Plainly, public and parliamentary opinion had grown so hostile to Hancock that he had to quit - jumping before he was pushed - so bad was his situation that even Johnson, reluctant to give Labour a scalp, might have had to sack him, in a reshuffle or otherwise, in the very near future). It was getting ridiculous, videos of school disco songs and childish sniggering all over the country. He should have quit instantaneously. Without getting all judgmental, we should at least also recognise the human tragedies being played out her among two families.

Hancock’s position was untenable, and the idea of him standing up at that Downing Street podium, flanked by Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, dishing out the rules he had failed to follow himself. It’s said he will make a comeback before long, but the Tory party can’t be that short of talent. Can they?