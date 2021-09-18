Mea Culpa: Signs and wonders

It’s been a good week for errors, if one can say that: I suppose we are bound to make them, and it is much more fun to write about them when they are interesting ones.

Public embarrassment: In an article about a bishop in California, we said: “Bishop Rohrer is the first publically transgender person holding the post in any mainline Christian denomination.”

Publically? Well, quite, was my response when one of our correspondents, Roger Thetford, pointed out: “Is the adverb formed from the non-existent adjective ‘publical’? No.” It’s been fixed.