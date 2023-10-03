Jump to content

Comment

Heard the one about Labour’s meat tax? The Conservatives really hope you have…

Leading lights of the Tory Party have spent their conference saying things that are demonstrably untrue – over and over again. Might this approach actually work, asks Tom Peck

Tuesday 03 October 2023 19:08
<p>Claire Coutinho, a 'rising star' of the Conservative Party, declared that Labour will introduce a 'meat tax'</p>

Claire Coutinho, a ‘rising star’ of the Conservative Party, declared that Labour will introduce a ‘meat tax’

(PA)

Could anyone have predicted that the defining catchphrase of Conservative Party Conference 2023 would be: “That’s not a meat tax”?

It’s a really catchy one, too, and with all sorts of uses. There is almost nothing you can’t point at and say “That’s not a meat tax”. Try it right now if you like. Have a look around you and whatever leaps out, give it a little look of disbelief and say  “That’s not a meat tax”. Now do something else. After three or four goes, it starts to take on a real musical quality. That’s not a meat tax. That’s not a meat tax. That’s not a meat tax. Before you know it, you really can’t stop.

For all this, you have energy secretary Claire Coutinho to thank, a “rising star” of the Conservative Party apparently, though her ascent to the glittering firmament has been temporarily halted by her having made a truly cosmic wally of herself live on Sky News.

