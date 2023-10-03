Heard the one about Labour’s meat tax? The Conservatives really hope you have…

Could anyone have predicted that the defining catchphrase of Conservative Party Conference 2023 would be: “That’s not a meat tax”?

It’s a really catchy one, too, and with all sorts of uses. There is almost nothing you can’t point at and say “That’s not a meat tax”. Try it right now if you like. Have a look around you and whatever leaps out, give it a little look of disbelief and say “That’s not a meat tax”. Now do something else. After three or four goes, it starts to take on a real musical quality. That’s not a meat tax. That’s not a meat tax. That’s not a meat tax. Before you know it, you really can’t stop.

For all this, you have energy secretary Claire Coutinho to thank, a “rising star” of the Conservative Party apparently, though her ascent to the glittering firmament has been temporarily halted by her having made a truly cosmic wally of herself live on Sky News.