People can be unthinking, Meghan – a guest at my son’s christening asked if he was the milkman’s
As a mum of two mixed-race boys, Angelina Villa-Clarke knows what it is like to experience casual racism. But learning how to confront it – and sometimes finding the strength to rise above it – can be invaluable, as Prince Harry and Meghan must learn
Amid the ongoing fallout from Omid Scobie’s new book, here’s an interesting aside. Endgame elaborates on an incident mentioned by Harry and Meghan during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, in which senior members of the household were reputed to have wondered aloud how dark their son Archie might be.
The story has been routinely described in reports as “explosive” and ”shocking”. As a mother of two mixed-heritage boys, I’m neither shocked nor surprised.
As soon as I began dating my husband, whose mum and dad were from Barbados, we knew that we wanted to be together and have a family. My dad was from Italy, so essentially we were true Londoners. Nobody batted an eyelid that we were in a mixed relationship. At least, not to our faces.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies