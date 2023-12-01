Amid the ongoing fallout from Omid Scobie’s new book, here’s an interesting aside. Endgame elaborates on an incident mentioned by Harry and Meghan during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, in which senior members of the household were reputed to have wondered aloud how dark their son Archie might be.

The story has been routinely described in reports as “explosive” and ”shocking”. As a mother of two mixed-heritage boys, I’m neither shocked nor surprised.

As soon as I began dating my husband, whose mum and dad were from Barbados, we knew that we wanted to be together and have a family. My dad was from Italy, so essentially we were true Londoners. Nobody batted an eyelid that we were in a mixed relationship. At least, not to our faces.