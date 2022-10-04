Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megyn “No-Stranger-to-Controversy” Kelly has done it again this week. The firebrand TV and podcast host, in a bizarre blast from the past, bashed Latina superstars J-Lo and Shakira for their revealing outfits and sexy performance during the (wait for it) 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. And we thought only Trump was still fixated on 2020!

Some complained at the time that the Super Bowl show was inappropriate for the legions of children who no doubt had been watching the game. Never mind that this particular, long-ago Super Bowl featured several other disturbing sights, including Jason Momoa taking a bubble bath (in a commercial for Rocket Mortgage) and a horrifying ad for Planters peanuts in which the beloved Mr Peanut drops from a cliff to a fiery death. Not to mention the ultra-violent spectacle of pro football itself.

No, what seemed for Kelly and others as a bridge too far was the musical number featuring two beautiful, talented women of a certain age having a blast onstage (though Kelly insisted that their “vag” were visible, they were not). Oddly, Kelly also referred in the same segment to a recent Paulina Porizkova photoshoot, where the 57-year-old Czech model can be seen almost nude, as “amazing.” Guess it depends on whose bottom is showing.

Kelly also dipped a toe into the whirlpool of commentary surrounding Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling, with a full-throated defense of the Canadian pop psychologist Jordan Peterson. Peterson was the inspiration for the villainous character played by Chris Pine. Wilde called him a “hero to the incel community,” which she described as young men who feel they have been marginalized, and sexually deprived, by powerful, confident women.

Peterson thinks transgender rights somehow invalidate his own, denies the concept of white privilege, and says that men who do not “intend” to sexually harass women shouldn’t be prosecuted for doing so. Megyn Kelly’s thoughts on the matter are: “[Peterson’s] been one of the few people speaking to young men [about] what’s been bothering them over the last few years,” while she had this to say specifically of Wilde: “Screw her!”

Megyn Kelly is certainly entitled to her opinions, but some of those opinions need to be (and have been) called out. A few other examples of Kelly comments include: The Black community has a “thug mentality” and a culture of victimhood. There’s nothing wrong with white people dressing up in blackface. Santa and Jesus are white. (Note: while it did not save her career at NBC, Kelly did eventually offer apologies for the blackface remarks. Santa and Jesus are still waiting for theirs).

In a world where too many suffer from what could be called Selective Outrage Syndrome (“I’m only upset when my biases are called into question”), we should hold Megyn Kelly and other prominent people to a higher standard. It has never been more important to consider the impact of our remarks and writings in this very polarized society.

But it’s unlikely that folks like Kelly will stop stoking controversy (which, after all, helps ratings). It’s much likelier that we’ll be hearing, and reading, even wilder pronouncements in the very near future.

If current events don’t spark anything, Megyn… what do you say about that Madonna-Britney Spears kiss at the 2003 VMA awards?