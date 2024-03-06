How can it be that in 2024 we are looking to blame women for informing others about – and removing the shame from – the difficult and life-changing symptoms of menopause? But that’s exactly what we’re doing: for experts have now claimed that menopause is not a disease and is being “over-medicalised”.

”Most women navigate menopause without the need for medical treatments,” the experts said (I’d love to know how many of them were women). To which I would ask: well, how many women are actually offered treatment in the first place?

In the Lancet paper, which is the first in a series on the menopause, they also argued there is a lack of data on whether health problems are caused by menopause or simply by ageing. And to add insult to injury, the same panel of experts has blamed celebrities like Davina McCall for “sensationalising” the experience of menopause by sharing “horror stories” about the symptoms – and scaring women unnecessarily.