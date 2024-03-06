Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Think the menopause is a horror story dreamed up by Davina McCall? Mine is all too real – and here’s how

It’s not just the infamous hot sweats, writes Kate Tiernan – my whole body has changed. And telling perimenopausal women like me to just ‘put up with it’ without medication is an outrage

Wednesday 06 March 2024 15:36
Comments
<p>Davina McCall has been accused of ‘sensationalising’ the experience of menopause </p>

Davina McCall has been accused of ‘sensationalising’ the experience of menopause

(This Morning/ITV)

How can it be that in 2024 we are looking to blame women for informing others about – and removing the shame from – the difficult and life-changing symptoms of menopause? But that’s exactly what we’re doing: for experts have now claimed that menopause is not a disease and is being “over-medicalised”.

”Most women navigate menopause without the need for medical treatments,” the experts said (I’d love to know how many of them were women). To which I would ask: well, how many women are actually offered treatment in the first place?

In the Lancet paper, which is the first in a series on the menopause, they also argued there is a lack of data on whether health problems are caused by menopause or simply by ageing. And to add insult to injury, the same panel of experts has blamed celebrities like Davina McCall for “sensationalising” the experience of menopause by sharing “horror stories” about the symptoms – and scaring women unnecessarily.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in