The issue nobody is talking about that could decide the next election

There are now 1.9 million people waiting for mental health care in England, according to the latest official figures published this week. But as the waiting list just captures those who have been referred, that’s only part of the story. Of those counted, almost half a million are children – an 80 per cent increase since 2019. Urgent referrals for adults have shot up by more than 82 per cent since the pandemic, and 155 per cent for children and young people. Getting these waiting times down and addressing demand for mental health care has never been more urgent.

We are in this position because of the chronically neglected mismatch between demand and capacity in mental health services. Recent focus and investment in the sector have been welcome, but have not been long term nor broad enough to turn the tide on the scale of historical and structural disadvantage the sector has faced compared to physical health provision. Despite best – and fruitful – efforts of national and local health leaders, the dearth of political will to back them has exacerbated a care deficit whereby not everyone who needs help and treatment for mental health conditions can get it.

It is staggering that at a time when delivering equity between mental and physical health should be paramount, it is being pushed down the national agenda. The King’s Speech was a case in point, with the government deciding not to bring forward the long-overdue mental health bill to improve how and where good quality mental health services are accessed. Given the unacceptable treatment gap for mental health, such a delay is unfathomable.