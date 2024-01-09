Is this the real reason Monty Don despises ‘horticulturalists’ like me?

My name is Amy, and I’m a horticulturist.

After a gruelling 18 months spent studying with the Royal Horticultural Society, learning about plant biology, chemistry and botanical Latin (oh, so much Latin…) – all the while holding down a job and bringing up a young family – I should be proud to use that term.

Instead, the patron saint of gardening Monty Don thinks I’m “pompous”, and even “ridiculous”, to describe myself as such, when “gardener” should be good enough, thank you very much.