Is this the real reason Monty Don despises ‘horticulturalists’ like me?
The ‘Gardeners’ World’ presenter has declared that people who use the H-word are ‘pompous’ and ‘ridiculous’. Could this be because he’s green with envy, asks Amy Oliver
My name is Amy, and I’m a horticulturist.
After a gruelling 18 months spent studying with the Royal Horticultural Society, learning about plant biology, chemistry and botanical Latin (oh, so much Latin…) – all the while holding down a job and bringing up a young family – I should be proud to use that term.
Instead, the patron saint of gardening Monty Don thinks I’m “pompous”, and even “ridiculous”, to describe myself as such, when “gardener” should be good enough, thank you very much.
