It wasn’t exactly a weighty line from King Lear and there was no chance for a soliloquy. But the words had a certain ring. “We did ask the Post Office for an interview. No-one was available.”

We were in a mocked-up Today programme studio in a university building in London last summer, recreating an interview from about a decade ago for the now-celebrated drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

I was the real-life straight man for Monica Dolan as the indefatigable subpostmistress Jo Hamilton, and Alex Jennings, playing the dogged Tory MP James Arbuthnot (now in the Lords). I knew perfectly well – with relief – that anyone reaching for a drink in front of the TV at the crucial moment would miss me, because after a couple of exchanges I’d have disappeared before they turned back.