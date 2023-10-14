Right now, I’m looking out of my living room window at a triangle of empty land in Stratford, east London. It’s been fenced off ever since it was last used, as a coach park during the 2012 Olympic Games.

Now, it has been earmarked for a giant, state-of-the-art music arena shaped like an illuminated crystal ball whose exterior is the world’s highest-resolution wraparound LED screen.

Building it here would be a disaster.