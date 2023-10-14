The Las Vegas Sphere is incredible… but please don’t let them build one in front of my home
An enormous, glowing, orb-shaped music venue that’s taller than St Paul’s Cathedral could soon land right on my doorstep, says east London resident Andrew Nix. But that’s not the only reason it shouldn’t go ahead
Right now, I’m looking out of my living room window at a triangle of empty land in Stratford, east London. It’s been fenced off ever since it was last used, as a coach park during the 2012 Olympic Games.
Now, it has been earmarked for a giant, state-of-the-art music arena shaped like an illuminated crystal ball whose exterior is the world’s highest-resolution wraparound LED screen.
Building it here would be a disaster.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies