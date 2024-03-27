Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The NHS saved my life – twice. Now it feels like it’s trying to kill me

When it comes to seeking advice for my chronic health condition, writes James Moore, why is it I’d rather turn to X/Twitter than my local GP?

Wednesday 27 March 2024 15:11 GMT
<p>Public satisfaction with the NHS is has hit a record low </p>

Public satisfaction with the NHS is has hit a record low

(PA Wire)

I wish I could say I was surprised by the British public’s satisfaction with the NHS falling to a record low in the latest British Social Attitudes Survey, I really do. But I’m one of them.

The latest figures reveal that overall satisfaction has taken a five point tumble to just 24 per cent – the lowest since this authoritative and oft-quoted study began in 1983. This is, by any standards, a dismal result. It is deeply disturbing that we’ve reached this low point – even frightening. I say this as one of the health system’s most regular (and reluctant) users.

The NHS has saved my life twice. First, by diagnosing and treating my incurable type 1 diabetes; second, when I was run over by a cement truck and nearly died. I’m grateful for my treatment, of course – but since then, I’ve been someone who relies on the NHS not out of choice, but of necessity. And at times, it feels like the NHS is trying to kill me.

