Domestic abuse happens within the NHS, too – safe spaces are vital

Every woman deserves to live free from fear. Having a safe space for women affected by domestic violence can be lifesaving.

In the NHS, we know how vital safe spaces are. Our sexual assault referral centres provide expert and anonymous care to people who have been sexually abused and our female genital mutilation specialist centres across the country are a place where women can discuss their health needs in a sensitive way.

Safe spaces matter right across our society and our charity partners do amazing work in this area.

And so, I am proud to support the Brick by Brick joint campaign by Refuge and The Independent.

Brick by Brick has already reached its initial target to build the first safe house and is now working towards a second house for women who need to flee violence and begin their recovery process.

Not only does this incredibly thoughtful campaign provide a way out for people affected by domestic violence but it has also started an important national conversation about domestic violence.

Raising awareness of these issues can help empower others to make that difficult but important step away from violence.

The #MeToo movement has powerfully called out this type of abhorrent behaviour across society – and we have seen it within our own NHS workforce, where colleagues and staff tell us they have started to feel a shift in attitudes, thanks to recent investigations by The Independent and others who have shone a stark light on the issue.

We are still at the start of our journey to reducing harmful abusive behaviours in the NHS and more action is needed to ensure that all staff – especially women who are more likely to be affected – can come to work every day, safe from misogyny, violence and abuse.

Last week, we took another significant step in that journey, publishing the first-ever national NHS policy and guidance to help colleagues right across the NHS to ensure they are taking the right steps in recognising, reporting and acting on sexual misconduct at work.

We know how hard it can be to speak out, so we are introducing anonymous reporting as part of these measures, giving our staff another option for reporting sexual misconduct – and making it easier for people to come forward without fear.

These changes will take a bit of time to embed right across the NHS, it won’t happen overnight, but I am personally committed to helping teams to do this – together we can make a difference.

Domestic violence or abuse can happen to anyone – and our NHS webpage also provides guidance on recognising the signs as well as getting help and support if you need it. If you think a friend or colleague may be in danger, check in with them.

And please share this important campaign from Refuge and The Independent and donate if you can – every brick will go a small way in helping rebuild and improve the lives of women.

Amanda Pritchard is chief executive of NHS England

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673).