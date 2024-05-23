So much for Nigel Farage, the British bulldog – he’d rather be Trump’s US poodle
The bell has tolled for the most consequential politician never to have been elected to Westminster, says Paul Clements. People of Britain, rejoice!
In the vast pantheon of Nigel Farage’s achievements – which, in no particular order, includes the leadership of several fringe parties, and convincing the country to leave the EU against its best interests – perhaps the most remarkable is that, somehow, he is younger than Brad Pitt.
That craggy exterior, complete with saloon-bar tan, is what happens when a man who downs pints, smokes Rothmans and eats camel’s udders on reality TV devotes three decades to circling the drain of British politics.
But for the most consequential politician never to have been elected to Westminster, the bell has now tolled.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments