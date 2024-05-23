Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

So much for Nigel Farage, the British bulldog – he’d rather be Trump’s US poodle

The bell has tolled for the most consequential politician never to have been elected to Westminster, says Paul Clements. People of Britain, rejoice!

Thursday 23 May 2024 17:06 BST
Comments
Rather than contest a seat at the UK general election, Nigel Farage says he will help Donald Trump with his latest White House run
Rather than contest a seat at the UK general election, Nigel Farage says he will help Donald Trump with his latest White House run (LeaveEUOffical/Twitter)

In the vast pantheon of Nigel Farage’s achievements – which, in no particular order, includes the leadership of several fringe parties, and convincing the country to leave the EU against its best interests – perhaps the most remarkable is that, somehow, he is younger than Brad Pitt.

That craggy exterior, complete with saloon-bar tan, is what happens when a man who downs pints, smokes Rothmans and eats camel’s udders on reality TV devotes three decades to circling the drain of British politics.

But for the most consequential politician never to have been elected to Westminster, the bell has now tolled.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in