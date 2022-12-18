Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“When your own prime minister shafts you, when he comes to this city and says there will be no border between us and Britain – and then breaks his word so easily – when your voice is being ignored, you feel abandoned and there are consequences”, said the loyalist community leader in Belfast after another night of petrol bombs and buses set on fire.

The man speaking to me was a former member of the Red Hand Commando who had fought in the long years of the Troubles. The violence we were witnessing had been reignited in Spring 2021 over the Northern Ireland protocol. The prime minister accused of lying was Boris Johnson.

The protocol had been signed 15 months earlier, along with the Brexit Agreement – 23 years after the Good Friday Agreement ending 30 years of bombings and shootings which had cost more than 3,500 lives. Today, the impasse over the protocol, which is intrinsically linked to the peace deal, continues, bringing with the spectre return to the days strife.

During the Brexit negotiations, both the UK and EU agreed that saving the Northern Ireland Agreement was an absolute priority, and the protocol was a fundamental part in this process. It was ratified by both sides and is now part of international law.

What happens with the peace deal has reverberations beyond the UK and European Union. The US, under Bill Clinton’s presidency played a key role in brokering it, and preserving the Good Friday Agreement has been the commitment of successive US administrations. The chances of any UK trade deal with America will disappear if it is imperilled.

Speaking at the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington last year, Joe Biden stressed the importance of what’s at stake: “The Good Friday Agreement has been the foundation of peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland for nearly 25 years: it cannot change”. All sides, the US president stated “must continue to resolve challenges over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol”.

The protocol is essentially a trading agreement to move goods across the Irish land border, something for which new regulations became necessary after Brexit because of the EU’s strict rules on border checks on some items coming from countries outside the Union.

The border is a highly politically sensitive issue in Ireland, north and south, and there is real apprehension that reimposing overt border controls with cameras and checkpoints would encourage instability and invite attacks. Dissident armed republican and loyalist groups continue to maintain a presence in Northern Ireland, despite the years of relative calm.

The protocol agreed that the checks would take place at Northern Irish ports rather than the land border, and products can then be moved to the Republic. It was also agreed that Northern Ireland would continue to adhere to European Union rules on standards on goods.

The unionist parties in Northern Ireland opposed the deal because, they claimed, the sea border undermined the province’s place within the United Kingdom. There has also been opposition to it from Eurosceptic MPs in Westminster, led by the European Research Group (ERG) which has continued to exert an influence well beyond its numbers on the five Conservative governments since Brexit.

The continuing opposition of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to the protocol has meant that there is currently no Northern Ireland government in Stormont. Although it came second to Sinn Fein, which supports the protocol, in the elections six months ago, no administration can be formed without the unionist party’s backing.

There is also a view, in the wider loyalist community, that Tory ministers from London had misled them about the impact of the deal. Seven months after the signing of the protocol, the then-prime minister Boris Johnson insisted during a visit to Ulster that businesses would have unfettered access to markets in England, Scotland and Wales as they had always done. “There will be no border down the Irish Sea,” he declared, “that will happen over my dead body”.

David Campbell, a spokesman of the Loyalist Communities Council, an umbrella group which represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, Ulster Defence Association and Red Hand Commando, told me: “The view among many people in the unionist community is that the government, basically, cannot see beyond middle England. We wondered if Boris Johnson fully understands what’s at stake here.

“On the other side we have had the Irish government constantly telling the EU that there will be violence if there is a hard border; that is seen by the loyalists as using the threat of violence to bargain. That has been a dangerous tactic and has certainly contributed to the anger among young loyalists.”

The British government reneged on its agreement with the European Union over the protocol, which had taken four years to negotiate, claiming it was legally entitled to do so to “safeguard an essential interest”. Disagreements emanating from the deal, it held, threatened to undermine peace.

The UK wants to make unilateral changes to the checking status, bringing in a two-tier system, which would also need changes to the tax regime for businesses in Northern Ireland, and exclude the European Court of Justice from any dispute procedure, replacing it, instead, with an independent body. The current Northern Ireland minister, Steve Baker, an ERG member, has proposed reopening the Brexit Agreement, negotiated by fellow hard-liner David Frost, to strip the European Court of Justice of any role in the procedures.

It is hardly likely that the EU would agree to such changes. It has taken legal action against the UK for failing to keep to the protocol and stated it is not prepared to renegotiate the main terms. But there was, Brussels acknowledged, room for simplifying rules and cutting red tape.

Negotiations on technical issues on the protocol restarted in October for the first time since February. And, after the acrimony of the Johnson years, which continued in the two weeks of Liz Truss, there seems to be a general improvement of relations under Rishi Sunak.

Earlier this month, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union president, said that she has had “ encouraging” talks with Sunak, and the two sides should be able to “find a way” on the protocol. Indeed, she was “very confident” a solution would be found if the UK was willing.

Ms von der Leyen’s words during a visit to Dublin were echoed by the Taoiseach, Michael Martin, who claimed a deal could pave the way to a “new and vital partnership” with the UK. Miguel Berger, the German ambassador to London, sees a new “openness to engage” from Downing Street under the Sunak government and there could be a “landing zone for the Northern Ireland protocol’s implementation”.

But Sunak, like Tory premiers before him, remains hamstrung by his party’s Brexiters and the DUP in Northern Ireland. His freedom of manoeuvre is limited by those who see any compromise as an act of betrayal. The anti-EU Bruges Group tweeted this month: “Another sell out incoming? If the EU is making cautiously optimistic noises about a deal, we can be assured that whatever half-baked drivel emerges will be bad for the United Kingdom.”

Meanwhile the threat from Northern Ireland-related terrorism remains “severe”, according to security and intelligence services. It was claimed last month that loyalists planned an attack in the Irish Republic amid rising tensions over the protocol. The plot, which took place after Sinn Fein called for “joint authority” in governing the province with Dublin, was said to have been abandoned at the last minute.

The Belfast Telegraph has reported that the loyalist groups Ulster Volunteer Force and UIster Defence Association are reviewing their ceasefires which took place following the Good Friday Agreement. The mood in the meeting of their leaders in County Antrim, according to the paper was “angry and militant”. One of those present said “there were no hawks and doves there, everyone is a hawk now.”