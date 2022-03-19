At the end of lockdown, I tweeted about people writing material about the pandemic. “If you’re working on a book/film/TV show about Covid”, I wrote, “it best be released at least 100 years from now. Nobody wants to relive this fecking period!”

And in a similar vein, I find this incessant desire to bring back old fashion fads a bore. The latest decade to get the “revival” treatment? The Noughties.

According to Glamour, the dreaded hair pouf, à la Lauren Conrad, may be about to make a bold comeback. Meanwhile, designers such as Miu Miu have reinstated the low-rise micro skirt – which, unless you have washboard abs like Nicole Kidman, you ain’t gonna pull off!

Now, it’s not that I don’t have fond memories, but having lived through that era during my formative years, anything trying to replicate it will just feel like a cheap knockoff to me – and that’s saying a lot from someone who used to carry her PE kit in a paper shopping bag.

Throughout my secondary school career, I transformed many times over. I was a social chameleon, you could say. For the first two years, I did everything within my power to blend in. I nagged my mum to get me a minuscule Roxy backpack that, naturally, didn’t fit any of my textbooks in. I straightened my hair within an inch of its life. I wore more Impulse body spray than any girl should.

Then, as I grew more comfortable in my own skin, I started experimenting with my style. While my peers were decked in Helly Hansen jackets, tottering around with their Jane Norman bags and donning too-tight hipster trousers, I veered off down the emo route – heavy fringe, sweatbands and all. A day not spent wearing a studded belt was a day wasted, in my eyes.

It was during this time that I – a painfully shy, dorky teenager who was widely considered to be a mute – really came into my own. The music that I listened to (My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and the like) dictated what makeup and clothes I wore, and this in turn emboldened me. I slowly learnt how to use my voice (which I’m sure you’re all thankful for) and realised that, while fashion may seem superficial, it is also an outward expression of who you are and a tool to communicate how you wish to be perceived.

Perhaps you’re wondering, then, why I am so against revisiting this period. But for me, it would be like making out with a high school crush in my hometown’s local Spoons – nostalgic, sure, but better left in the past.

And I guess that’s the crux of it; we, as humans, too often cling onto what should be fleeting moments. Instead of appreciating them for what they are, we play them to death and fail to understand that some people and things are transitory, meant only to serve a purpose.

So, should you wish to raid your old makeup box and pull out the blue eyeshadow, go ahead. But I shan’t be joining you.