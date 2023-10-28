If you’re old enough to remember when the first Now That’s What I Call Music! compilation was released – in October 1983, 40 years ago today – you’ll surely also remember the curious ad campaign that went with it, involving a cartoon pig in headphones.

The story goes that the music men at Virgin Records were struggling to come up with a catchy title for their ground-breaking, two-disc hits collection that contained 30 of the hottest songs of the day (“…and 11 number ones!”). One of them spotted an old advert for Danish bacon and eggs featuring a chicken singing as a pig listens over the fence. The caption reads: “Now that’s what I call music!”

Not only am I’m old enough to remember the launch of Now! (the clunky name was eventually abbreviated when it became a series that, somehow, is still going today, but without the exclamation mark…), I was an instant devotee. As this was the heyday of the Walkman, I didn’t go for the vinyl version – I bought the double cassette.