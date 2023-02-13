One of the few benefits to emerge during the Covid pandemic was a rise in nurse training applications.

This has proved to be shortlived, with an 18 per cent drop in applicants in England; and a 24 per cent fall in Scotland over the last year. At a time when the need for healthcare professionals is growing, this reduction in those signing up to train as a nurse is really worrying.

It takes three years to train, so the current shortfall won’t materialise until 2026. Meanwhile, we have an ageing population with a range of health problems that will need nurses in greater numbers than ever if they are to receive the treatment and care they need.