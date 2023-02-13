Talking down nursing is dangerous – current recruitment levels prove it
It takes three years to train, so the current shortfall won’t materialise until 2026, writes Ian Hamilton
One of the few benefits to emerge during the Covid pandemic was a rise in nurse training applications.
This has proved to be shortlived, with an 18 per cent drop in applicants in England; and a 24 per cent fall in Scotland over the last year. At a time when the need for healthcare professionals is growing, this reduction in those signing up to train as a nurse is really worrying.
It takes three years to train, so the current shortfall won’t materialise until 2026. Meanwhile, we have an ageing population with a range of health problems that will need nurses in greater numbers than ever if they are to receive the treatment and care they need.
