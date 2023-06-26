Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elle Brooke went viral this month when Piers Morgan interviewed her for a segment on his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. During the interview, Morgan quizzed Brooke about her previous aspirations to be a lawyer before she joined the sex work industry as an OnlyFans model. When he asked what her future children would think about her sex work career, Brooke expertly replied: “They can cry in a Ferrari.”

Her interview with Morgan has since been viewed more than 50 million times on Twitter, where people praised Brooke for her response. However, others called out Morgan’s “misogynistic” line of questioning and pointed out the double-standards that women face in the sex work industry.

Now, Elle Brooke has opened up to The Independent about her career, the viral interview moment, and how she really feels about Piers Morgan’s question – in her own words.

When I went on Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this month, I did not expect my interview to go viral. I was so nervous and knew that I was taking myself into the lion’s den. But even if it was good or bad, any publicity is good publicity.

Becoming a lawyer wasn’t always a dream of mine, but when I got an A-level in Law, I thought: “Hey, I’m kind of good at this.” For me, I knew that getting a law degree and becoming a solicitor would just be a route I could take that would help me make a good income.

Four years ago, I began making anonymous, sexually explicit content on Premium Snapchat – a subscription-based service. It wasn’t until I met a woman on OnlyFans who was making $10,000 a month that I thought, “Oh my god, she’s rich! I can do that!”

I was 21 years old when I started my OnlyFans account, and within six months I was already making $30,000 a month.

It soon became a no-brainer for me to join the sex work industry. I’m a person that has to be all or nothing; I wasn’t interested in my law degree anymore, and I felt that having my own business was way more exciting than being a solicitor. Plus, I was only one or two years into my degree, and there was still a long way to go.

When I was asked to be interviewed by Piers Morgan for TalkTV, I originally thought it was going to be a political debate. I was s***ing myself, because I knew that he was way smarter at politics than me. I knew that I couldn’t argue with Piers, but I knew to be sarky and funny and witty was the only way that I was going to leave unscathed – which is exactly what I did. It couldn’t have gone any better.

Every question that Piers Morgan asked me wasn’t something out of the ordinary. They’re actually questions that sex workers get all the time – “What will your children think? What are your children going to do? Your kids are going to get bullied.” It’s something that people love to tell sex workers, just to antagonise them.

OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke clashes with Piers Morgan on TalkTV

I also think it’s a dumb question to ask a sex worker about their hypothetical kids’ opinions. It’s mad for a man to expect women to only want kids, assuming that they’ll want kids or have kids one day. I get that a lot anyway, so I kind of expected it. Piers Morgan saying that to me didn’t annoy me whatsoever.

There are loads of misconceptions about OnlyFans models. People think it’s easy money, but taking pictures and posting them to OnlyFans is the easiest part. It’s the marketing, it’s the hustle, and it’s the hate comments that come with it that make it difficult.

A lot of people think that women who do OnlyFans are stupid as well, but if you could only see the amount of money these women make, the things they’re doing with their lives, what they’re investing their money in, and the way they’re changing their lives. They’re not stupid and a lot of them have degrees.

The sex work industry is one where women make the majority of money, and I believe that men are jealous. For example, if a man has had sex with a large number of people, and a woman has exactly the same body count, it’s the girl who gets slut-shamed. Men can get away with a lot of things women can’t, and unfortunately, that’s just how society works.

Luckily, I’ve had so many female fans reach out to me since my interview with Piers Morgan went viral, and that means so much to me. I stood up against him, I held my own, and he couldn’t make me look stupid. In fact, I made him look stupid.

I could never go back to working for somebody else. For me, working for myself and having the freedom that OnlyFans entails, I can’t imagine doing anything else.

If there’s one thing I hope people take away from my viral interview with Piers Morgan, it’s to see a woman who stopped giving a f***. If I cared about what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be as successful as I am now. I don’t let anyone shame me; just look at the Piers Morgan interview. When he says, “You’re an online stripper,” I say, “I’m way worse than that.”

He can’t bring me down, and nobody else can, because letting other people’s opinions affect you will only deter your own success.