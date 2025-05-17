I shed two stone on weight-loss drugs – then got ‘Ozempic tongue’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You’ve no doubt heard of “Ozempic face” – or “Ozempic teeth” even. But have you heard of “Ozempic tongue”?

It’s a rather strange side effect of GLP-1 weight-loss medications – which include Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro – and one that I’ve experienced personally (even though I stopped taking weight-loss drugs months ago).

It sounds utterly horrific, but it’s a hell of a lot better than some of the other side effects being reported. For example, “Ozempic tongue” doesn’t make you look like your face has deflated and caved in – or cause your teeth to fall out due to enamel erosion and heightened risk of dental cavities caused by the drug’s increased acid reflux, dry mouth, and sometimes nausea-induced vomiting.

It’s also far better than “Ozempic rebound”. Research has shown that nearly one in five who come off weight-loss drugs will regain all – or even more – of the weight they lost.

Instead, people like me, are reporting a metallic taste in their mouths and going off foods they usually enjoy even after stopping the drugs – as I have.

Now, I should probably make it clear that I wasn’t on Ozempic, specifically. I took Wegovy for six months to lose two stone of unhealthy weight gained from eating with wild abandon during both my pregnancies, and then stress-eating while juggling work and caring for two young children and an elderly father.

My cholesterol levels, which have now returned to normal, were too high and my GP wanted to put me on statins. I asked him to give me six months to reverse the issue. It worked. I only took it in very low doses so I had no unwanted side effects, and I often micro-dosed it – the new craze of using lower-than-recommended dosages of weight-loss drugs to slim down.

However, out of all my Wegovy-related issues – including being shamed for taking it, taking it in secret, and feeling trapped on it – I did not expect to not be able to ever face tomatoes again and want to gag at the thought of my favourite: morning coffee. I have even gone off fish – and unlike my pre-Wegovy days, when a treat would be sea bass in ginger and garlic, it feels like anything but now.

Sadly, I can no longer tolerate tomatoes in my diet at all. I eat Greek salads and remove them from it. I don’t mind tomato pasta sauce or tomato soup, but put some baby tomatoes under the grill with salt (as I used to love) leaves me squirming in disgust.

This “Ozempic tongue” disorder has saved me about £40 a week on coffees while I’m out and about. The owners of my local cafe who used to see me impatiently jumping the queue to get my caffeine hit never see me anymore. They often wave at me from inside as I pass – as confused as I am by my behaviour.

The other bizarre side effect I had while taking Wegovy was that, not only did it suppress my appetite, but I never felt thirsty. I could have gone days without water and had to force myself to drink bottles of it with electrolyte sachets to keep my hydration levels high.

The long and short of it is that we still don’t really understand fully what these drugs do to the brain or body – and that is a little bit scary.

I now crave cucumber and lemons – it’s like a balm to me. Just the idea of a plate of clean, refreshing food is more enticing than chocolate which I used to be addicted to. Of course, I still reach for a packet of Minstrels in a high-stress scenario, now I’m off the weight-loss drugs, but one packet does the trick without even trying.

According to reports, I’m not alone. Meat-eaters have gone off meat and vegetarians have turned carnivorous due to their taste buds changing on and off the drugs. My taste buds have never recovered.

As Ozempic is set to become more accessible in the US as a result of President Trump’s executive order to make it cheaper to the American population, a recent study by the University of Arkansas also found that people are consuming less soda, refined grains, and beef, as well as going off starchy vegetables like broccoli, pork, coffee, alcohol, fruit juice, fish, seafood, nuts, eggs, and dairy milk in their diet. Good stuff like fruits, leafy greens and water, however, is consumed more often.

Why this is happening is a bit of a mystery. GPL-1 drugs alter the brain's perception of food and satiety, by slowing digestion – which can result in nausea and a reduced desire for food. These drugs also mimic a hormone that signals fullness, reducing cravings and making food less rewarding.

Ozempic, and other weight-loss drugs, can also cause heartburn and reflux which can cause “water brash” where stomach acid mixes with saliva, causing a sour or bitter taste in the mouth. All this reduces the pleasure of food – but it doesn’t explain why going off certain foods.

While Wegovy helped me kick-start the process and kept me off statins – I really miss tomatoes. I’m left baffled – as are most of the world. As the drug keeps churning out new side effects – will it be “Ozempic nose” next?