Why would you risk taking ‘Fauxzempic’?

Over the past two years, there has only been one word worth knowing about weight loss: Ozempic.

When used as a slimming tool, the drug has become so in demand as to trigger global shortages; it’s made its manufacturers, Novo Nordisk, Europe’s most valuable company, and has gone from Hollywood’s “dirty little secret” to a status symbol among those no longer forced to suffer the indignity of sweating off unwanted pounds.

Was there anything quite as inevitable, then, as bad actors cashing in on a market that will be worth $105bn come 2031?