Why would you risk taking ‘Fauxzempic’?
I’ve seen what happens to people who use counterfeit skinny jabs – and it’s a gateway to a world of painful side effects, says Charlotte Lytton. A global alert over black-market Ozempic highlights how dangerously unregulated the world of weight loss is
Over the past two years, there has only been one word worth knowing about weight loss: Ozempic.
When used as a slimming tool, the drug has become so in demand as to trigger global shortages; it’s made its manufacturers, Novo Nordisk, Europe’s most valuable company, and has gone from Hollywood’s “dirty little secret” to a status symbol among those no longer forced to suffer the indignity of sweating off unwanted pounds.
Was there anything quite as inevitable, then, as bad actors cashing in on a market that will be worth $105bn come 2031?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments