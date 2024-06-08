The pro-Palestine protests that gripped many US colleges and universities last month have largely dissipated since graduation ceremonies ended a week ago. Missing class to save the world is one thing; summer vacation is another subject altogether.

As the protesters regroup for autumn campaigns, though, they should reconsider their calls for their institutions to cut financial ties with Israeli companies or ones that do business with Israel. They might benefit from some summer reading on the impact of divestment initiatives from climate activists on multinational oil companies, because, in short, it doesn’t work.

Frustrated with the lack of impact from massive protests in front of oil companies, in some cases disrupting cities, such as in the case with Extinction Rebellion in London, climate activists years ago began targeting Big Oil investors. By turning the screws on the big asset managers and pension funds that invested in oil and gas, they figured they would hit oil company share prices and force them to the negotiating table.