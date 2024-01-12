Comment

Struggling to finish this sentence? Pay attention! (Democracy depends on it)

A quarter of UK adults say they actively avoid the news. And our attention spans are now a pitiful, er, sorry, where was I? Oh yes… 47 seconds*. But stories like the Post Office scandal shows that when we tune in and don’t drop out, it ignites an irresistible blast no politician can ignore, writes Alan Rusbridger

*This column will take on average four minutes and 30 seconds to read, so you may need to factor in at least five or six breaks to get through it