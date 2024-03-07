Inspiring (and bloody difficult) women make Britain great

Stand by, Britain! I’m about to say something controversial on International Women’s Day. I’m going to deviate from the usual narrative. I’m not going to wring my hands about how sexist this country is, or how far away we are from gender equality. That’s because there’s so much in this country that we should be proud of, and much of that progress has been down to women. I want to celebrate our track record of female leadership.

From my hometown on the south coast to Scotland, from Norfolk to Northern Ireland, Britain is famous for female leaders. It always has been.

You want a rebellion organised against the Romans?