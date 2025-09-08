Will a pensions raid stop young people from saving?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prudent savers now feel like prey.” So said Richard Watkins, a certified financial planner at Continuum, a national firm of financial advisers, in response to the frenzied speculation that chancellor Rachel Reeves intends to hit pensions in her autumn statement, on 26 November.

Those who are old enough – and, curses, you have to be 55 or over to qualify – have been withdrawing tax-free lump sums from their pension pots in record numbers. More than £18bn was pulled out in the year to the end of March 2025, compared to £11.25bn in the previous year, according to new figures from the Financial Conduct Authority. The number of people cashing in increased to 211,000 from 163,500.

The fear that the chancellor is planning a raid is an obvious motivator. Estimates of how much she needs to find to stay within her “non-negotiable” fiscal rules have ranged from £20bn to £40bn. While these are big numbers, and a big problem, it is pin money when compared to the amount of money saved in private pensions – and we’re not talking about the public sector here. According to the Office for National Statistics, their combined market value was £1.2 trillion between 31 March and 30 September 2024. File under “tempting target”.

We’ve been here before. Gordon Brown launched what was dubbed a “smash and grab raid” on pension funds in 1997, with his abolition of their dividend tax credit. This significantly worsened their financial position and ultimately hastened the end of final salary pension schemes, which offer workers a guaranteed income upon retirement, for employees in the private sector. That is the law of unintended consequences at work.

Back to today, where the problem goes beyond baby boomers and Gen-Xers taking their pensions early to keep Reeves’ hands off them. Younger people may simply give up the ghost. For most Gen-Zers, and even many millennials, saving for pensions is not a priority, with housing costs at all-time highs, the price of essentials such as food and energy going through the roof, not to mention the high cost of servicing student debt, credit card debt, Klarna debt, and other loans.

Many don’t have room to save for a pension, even if they want to. However, those who do, the lucky ones who still have disposable incomes, may start to question if the discipline and prudence required to save is worthwhile, if the chancellor is going to break in with a big bag bearing the legend “swag” whenever the Treasury needs cash.

Saving for a pension means accepting that you won’t be able to touch the nest egg until you’re 55 at the earliest, regardless of what life may throw at you. Americans can sometimes borrow against their 401(k) retirement plans if they find their homes need work or if they get hit with the very American problem of unforeseen medical bills. Britons can’t do that.

To sacrifice any flexibility demands an incentive. With pensions, it is that you save from your gross income before any tax is applied, with a tax-free lump sum waiting at the other end. Put that at risk and you put people’s willingness to save at risk, too.

The government needs people to do that. For literally decades now, people like me have been writing about Britain’s demographic time bomb. The population is ageing rapidly and we are not having enough kids to support the grandparents. The pensions triple lock is gobbling up an ever-greater share of the national budget. So is an NHS that is mostly used by older people. And don’t even get me started on the cost of long-term care.

Successive generations of politicians have (shamefully) kicked this one into the long grass rather than thinking about how to address it. But it is now with us. It is partly responsible for Britain’s slow growth, and that’s just for starters.

More saving through private pensions would reduce people’s reliance on a state that is creaking at best. Said Watkins: “If you are not saving, you will be totally at the mercy of state support which, over time, is likely to dwindle. For your hard-won peace of mind, self worth and prudence, keep saving. It requires patience, discipline, persistence and a good plan that works for you. Your future self requires you to act now.”

Watkins warned of the “inherent danger in being overly influenced by the noise surrounding what Rachel Reeves will do next”. Rightly so. We should all pay attention to what he told me.

But Reeves has some responsibility here, too. Nature abhors a vacuum and one consequence of her decision to opt for the latest autumn statement in 10 years at a time when everyone knows taxes are going up is that the vacuum will be filled by speculation. That speculation could prompt people to make bad decisions, both for their own futures but also for that of the state.

Needless to say, the chancellor has the power to nip the problem in the bud. She should do so.